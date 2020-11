Veterans Day Program Planned

IN THE MIDST OF PANDEMIC AND POLITICAL TURMOIL, LET’S NOT FORGET THOSE WHO HAVE SACRIFICED FOR US AT ALL TIMES–OUR VETERANS.

ON NOVEMBER 11, 2020 AT 11 A.M. ON VETERANS SQUARE, IN DILLON, A CEREMONY WILL BE HELD TO CELEBRATE AND SHOW GRATITUDE TO THE AMERICAN VETERANS WHO HAVE BEEN WILLING TO AND HAVE, ON MILLIONS OF OCCASIONS, GIVEN THEIR LIVES FOR THE FREEDOMS WE ENJOY IN THIS COUNTRY.

DUE TO COVID-19 THIS YEAR’S RECOGNITION WILL BE SHORT BUT IT WILL SHOW THAT IN DILLON COUNTY WE REMEMBER AND REVERE OUR MILITARY VETERANS. THEY ARE OUR HEROES.

THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO THE SERVICE WHICH WILL BE CONDUCTED OUTSIDE IN FRONT OF THE DILLON CITY/COUNTY COMPLEX ON WEDNESDAY AT 11 A.M. PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK. OUR VETERANS FOUGHT FOR YOU AND WANT YOU TO BE SAFE EVEN WHEN PAYING TRIBUTE TO THEM AT HOME.

THE DILLON COUNTY VETERANS OF THE YEAR ASSOCIATION WILL CONDUCT THE CEREMONIES.