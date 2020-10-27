Dillon County Council Agenda Announced For October 28, 2020

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL
109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE
DILLON, SC 29536
October 28, 2020—4:00 p.m.
________
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Invocation
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Approval of Minutes – 9/23/2020 & 10/06/2020
5. New Business
A. Dillon, Marion, and Marlboro Industrial Park Corporation (Sellers Site)
B. Comprehensive Plan and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
C. Federal Prisoners – Summerill
D. InnovaPad– Fire Departments
E. Jail Radios
F. WorkForce Development Board Appointment
G. Pee Dee Coalition – October Domestic Violence Awareness Month – Rashida Fuller
6. Old Business
A. Clerk to Council – appointment
B. Christmas Bonus
7. Finance Report
8. Recreation Request
9. Executive Session – Project Chariot – Economic Development Matter
10. Adjourn