South of the Border Motocross is holding the ATV MX National Motocross Championship Round 9 this weekend at their track. The event will continues Saturday and Sunday, October 3-4, at South of the Border MX. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.