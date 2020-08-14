More New Homes Dedicated By Dillon County LTRG

THE DILLON COUNTY LONG TERM RECOVERY GROUP in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse dedicated a new home on Monday, August 3rd on Millwood Drive in Dillon. Ulysses Sullivan, Jr., an LTRG board member gave a prayer of dedication for the home. Dawnyelle Livington presented the certificate of home dedication, and Kenneth Smith presented a housewarming gift. Moody was very appreciative of her new home. Pictured are Ulysses Sullivan, the homeowner-Donella Moody, Dawnyelle Livingston of the LTRG, and Kenneth Smith of the LTRG. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

THE DILLON COUNTY LONG TERM RECOVERY GROUP and Eastern Response and Recovery held a home dedication on Signode Road in Latta. The homeowner is Angela Jones. Kenneth Smith of LTRG said he hoped this would offer hope to those storm victims who are still out there and still recovery. Jerry Rivers of the LTRG gave the prayer of dedication. and offered remarks. Chevella German of the LTRG said this was a true blessing and told her to keep God first. Dawnyelle Livingston said now Jones will have a clean, safe, and sanitary home. Tony Clyburn, State Director of Eastern Response and Recovery, presented the certificate of home dedication. Jones was very thankful for her new home. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)