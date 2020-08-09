PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Dental v. Latta Drug Company by Admin 2 • August 9, 2020 0 PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Dental v. Latta Drug Company PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Dillon Dental Giants pitcher Dillon Dental Giants pitcher Latta Drug hits slow grounder to pitcher Latta Drug Pitcher Dillon Dental Giants swings Dillon Dental Giants pops up to short Dillon Dental Giants hits one up the center for triple Dillon Dental Giants hits one to right and ends up on 3rd Dillon Dental Giants strikes out swinging Dillon Dental Giants hits one to left center for triple Latta Drug strike called Latta Drug Pitcher Latta Drug Pitcher Dillon Dental Giants swings Dillon Dental Giants fires to 2nd Latta Drug watches Arrives safely at 2nd Latta Drug lines one to center for double and rbi Latta Drug swings Latta Drug strikes out swinging Dillon Dental Giants safe at home Dillon Dental Giants swings at low one Dillon Dental Giants strike out swinging Dillon Dental Giants new pitcher Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail