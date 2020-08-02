Latta School Board May And June 2020 Minutes

Highlights from the

Latta School Board

meeting minutes

Latta School Board Minutes

May 12, 2020

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the District Administrative Conference Room.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Kwame Hennagan, Stuart Poston, Eleanor Powers and JoAnne Williamson.

Chair Kyle Berry welcomed all present and Dr. John Kirby opened with prayer.

There being no corrections or additions to the March 10, 2020 minutes, Kwame Hennagan made a motion to approve the minutes and current agenda. Eleanor Powers seconded the motion.

Vote was unanimous.

DEPARTMENTAL

BUSINESS

Donna Taylor presented the status reports for February 2020 and March 2020 on the General Fund budget.

A motion was made by Ray George and seconded by Vanessa Harrison to approve first reading of the 2020-2021 General Fund budget. Vote was unanimous.

Dr. John Kirby gave an update on additional funding preliminary plans.

An out of district student update was given by Dr. John Kirby.

Dr. John Kirby discussed graduation plans with Board members.

NEW BUSINESS

Upon the principals’ recommendations, a motion to approve the hiring of new staff and the resignations of current staff was made by Stuart Poston and seconded by Kwame Hennagan. Vote was unanimous.

Ray George made a motion to approve first reading of the revision of Policy BG/BGD – Board Policy Process/Board Review of Administrative Rules. Eleanor Powers seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

A motion was made by Eleanor Powers and seconded by Stuart Poston to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar. Vote was unanimous.

There being no further business, Ray George made a motion to adjourn at 7:47 p.m. Kwame Hennagan seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

Latta School Board Minutes

June 9, 2020

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the District Administrative Conference Room.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Kwame Hennagan, Stuart Poston, Eleanor Powers and JoAnne Williamson.

Chair Kyle Berry welcomed all present and Dr. John Kirby opened with prayer.

Debra Morris was recognized for retiring after twenty-one years of service to Latta Schools.

There being no corrections or additions to the May 12, 2020 minutes and the current agenda, Chair Kyle Berry ruled that they stand approved.

OLD

BUSINESS

A motion was made by Eleanor Powers and seconded by JoAnn Williamson to approve second reading of Policy BG/BGD. Vote was unanimous.

DEPARTMENTAL

BUSINESS

Donna Taylor presented the status report for April 2020 on the General Fund budget.

A motion was made by Vanessa Harrison and seconded by Kwame Hennagan to approve second reading of the 2020-2021 General Fund budget. Vote was unanimous.

A motion for approval to write the 2020-2021 Federal Projects for the District was made by JoAnn Williamson and seconded by Stuart Poston. Vote was unanimous.

Dr. John Kirby gave an update on graduation plans.

An update on the technology funding plan was given by Dr. John Kirby.

Dr. John Kirby updated the Board on EPAC improvements.

An update on the summer feeding program was given by Dr. John Kirby.

Dr. John Kirby gave an update on reopening school planning.

NEW BUSINESS

Upon the principals’ recommendations, a motion to approve the hiring of new staff and the resignations of current staff was made by Eleanor Powers and seconded by Kwame Hennagan. Vote was unanimous.

Dr. John Kirby discussed employee work exemptions with the Board.

There being no further business, Chair Kyle Berry adjourned the meeting with unanimous consent at 8:03.