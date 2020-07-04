PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball-Morrell Tire v. McLeod by Admin 2 • July 4, 2020 0 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball-Morrell Tire v. McLeod PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen and then again to enlarge. #13 pitcher for McLeod #13 pitcher for McLeod #13 pitcher for McLeod #13 pitcher for McLeod #12 for Morrell swings #12 for Morrell moves #2 for Morrell swings Out at home #2 for Morrell fouls #2 for Morrell hits one to left #6 for Morrell strikes out swinging #7 Morrell Tire pitcher #7 Morrell Tire pitcher #7 Morrell Tire pitcher McLeod swings McLeod player strikes out swinging #7 for McLeod watches high one #9 for McLeod swings #9 for McLeod watches #9 for McLeod swings #9 for McLeod pops up one to shortstop Morrell players #9 swings at a high one #4 for McLeod scores Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail