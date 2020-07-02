PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball-ACE Hardware v. Lake View Central Pharmacy by Admin 2 • July 2, 2020 +18 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball-ACE Hardware v. Lake View Central Pharmacy PHOTO GALLERY PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Ace at the mound infield #5 L.V. swings ACE Pitcher Out at home #2 pitcher #17 Ace pitcher #17 Ace pitcher #17 Ace pitcher #3 L.V. strikes out swinging #23 Ace watches low one #23 Ace watches low one ACE player at bat #13 Ace swings #13 Ace lines one to 1st – out #18 Ace lines one to 3rd #17 Ace steals 3rd #1 Ace fouls #12 L.V. hits slow grounder fielded by pitcher #2 L.V. lines one to the pitcher #10 L.V. new pitcher #10 L.V. new pitcher #3 Ace Trey Coward hits one over 2nd for single #10 Ace Jackson Shooter swings Nigel Williamson 00 Ace hits grounder to 3rd #17 Ace lines one to left for single Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail