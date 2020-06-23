Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 24, 2020

4:00 PM

Full Council Workshop at 3:00 p.m. No Action will be taken

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – 5/27/2020 Regular

5. Old Business

A. Rural Infrastructure Authority Grant (RIA) Sewer Upgrades To Support New Industry – (Project Craft)- Huber Engineering Wood – Bid Award

B. Latta Fire Truck- Repairs

6. New Business

A. Flood Management Study To Determine The Best Course Of Action – Disaster Preparedness

B. Victory Sprayers and Disinfectants – Disaster Preparedness

C. Administrative Committee Report

1. Harbor Freight Tools (Rock)

2. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant Proposal

3. Dillon County Government – Finance and Reporting Policies

D. Dillon County Historical Society For Fiscal Year Ending June 30,2020 – $4000.00

E. Recreation Requests

7. Finance Report

8. Ordinance Readings

A. Third Reading – An Ordinance Approving The Participation By Dillon County, South Carolina In The Partial Refunding Of Certain Outstanding Indebtedness Of McLeod Regional Medical Center Of The Pee Dee, Inc. Issued To Refinance (Among Other Projects) Hospital Facilities In Dillon County Through The Issuance And Delivery Of Florence County, South Carolina, Refunding Hospital Revenue Bonds (McLeod Regional Medical Center Project), In One Or More Series, In An Aggregate Amount Not Exceeding $86,970,000; Providing For The Execution And Delivery Of A Loan Agreement Among Dillon County, Florence County And McLeod Regional Medical Center Of The Pee Dee, Inc.; And Providing For Other Matter Relating Thereto.

B. First Reading – An Ordinance To Provide Budget Appropriations for County Purposes In The County Of Dillon For The Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2020 And Ending June 30, 2021 And Adopt And Implement Rates And Fees, And For Other Tax Purposes And County Appropriation Purposes And To Establish The Tax Millage To Provide For The Budget. (By Title Only)

C. First Reading – An Ordinance To Amend An Agreement For The Development Of A Joint County Industrial And Business Park Of Marion And Dillon Counties So As To Enlarge The Park

D. Emergency Ordnance

9. Interim County Administrator Report

10. Appointments

A. Accommodations Tax Committee – District #7: Stevie Grice (Hospitality)

B. Planning Commission – District #1: James Campbell

C. Grievance Committee – District #3: Archie Scott

11. Executive Session – Interim County Administrator’s Contract

Results Of Executive Session

12. Adjournment