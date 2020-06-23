American Red Cross Assisting Family In Dillon After Home Fire

Dillon, S.C., June 21, 2020 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Highway 9 in Dillon, was damaged by a fire yesterday afternoon.

The Dillon County Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is. helping four people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

