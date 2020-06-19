Latta Middle School Principal Retiring

Debra Pelt Morris, the current principal of Latta Middle School, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Mrs. Morris is a 1975 graduate of Latta High School.



She received her BS degree in Elementary Education from Francis Marion College and a Master of Education degree from the University of South Carolina.

Mrs. Morris began her career in education as a teacher in Dillon District Four and several years later taught in Wilmington, NC.

Twenty years ago she accepted a position in the Latta School District as a teacher at Latta Elementary School where she was soon given the opportunity to move into administration as the school’s assistant principal.

Mrs. Morris then served as the principal of Latta Elementary School before moving into her current position as principal of Latta Middle School, in the same building where she attended first grade.

“I have been blessed with a wonderful career in administration. I can’t thank Dr. Kirby, and our school board enough for believing years ago that I could be successful in a leadership role. I have been fortunate to work with so many amazing educators over the years. I will miss my school family, but my heart tells me it is time to do others things, and I am very excited about that. I leave feeling confident that the next administration will continue the good work that we have done at LMS.”

Mrs. Morris is married to David Morris. They have two children, Meredith Coleman and Chase Carter. They also have three grandchildren, Braylin Carter, Carter Coleman and Kipton Coleman.

She plans to enjoy more time with family and friends, as well as more time at their beach home, during her retirement.

