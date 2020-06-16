Sheriff’s Office On Scene Of Deadly Incident

On Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an incident at a mobile home park on Highway 301 North in Dillon, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. The incident is a deadly situation and a very active investigation. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene, Dillon Police Department, Latta Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office. The public is asked to avoid the area. No other information available for release at this time. (Reader contributed photo)

