Thomas Arthur O’Neal, Jr., of Blenheim, South Carolina, died at his home on May 27, 2020.



Born in Blenheim on June 4, 1925, he was a son of the late Thomas Arthur and Sadie Whittington O’Neal.

He attended the University of South Carolina and began farming in 1943. He was later joined by his brother Charles A. O’Neal, and together they farmed as The O’Neal Brothers for over sixty years, along with their sons. He was on the Board of Directors as a commissioner with the Marlboro County Soil and Water Conservation District for over forty years. He was a lifelong member of Brownsville Baptist Church.

Mr. Tommy, as he was affectionately known, was respected by all who knew him for his integrity, character, and Christian faith. He had a true passion for poetry, music, genealogy, but most of all farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; wife, Annie Chaworth Hayes O’Neal; daughter, Melanie O’Neal Cavenaugh; son, Thomas Arthur O’Neal, III; and brother James Samuel O’Neal.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Bill Boney); daughter-in-law Robin O’Neal; brother

Charles A. O’Neal; grandchildren Matthew Cavenaugh (Elizabeth), Kathryn Knauer (Andrew), Rachel Smith (Brandon), Caroline Woodard (Stuart), Thomas Arthur O’Neal IV (Joy), Robert Luke O’Neal (Sabrina), Samuel Brock O’Neal; and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Brownsville Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Foundation, Heart and Vascular Center 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston SC, 29425 or a charity of one’s choice.

