South Carolina Announces Additional 103 Cases Of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases* in 34 counties.

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”

New positive cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 7 cases

Berkeley County: 2 case

Charleston County: 17 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Darlington County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 10 cases

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Lee County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 12 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 1 case

York County: 3 cases

Please note that today’s reported cases include two days’ worth of DHEC Public Health Laboratory testing. Due to a shipment delay from one of our lab suppliers, yesterday’s lab results were run later than usual and received after the 4 p.m. daily update. DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“Everyone copes with stress differently, so please be thoughtful of how others are feeling during this time,” Dr. Traxler said. “It is also important for all of us, especially those of us who are most vulnerable to getting sick from the virus, to protect our mental and emotional health.”

In addition to taking precautions to stop the spread of germs, residents are encouraged to take the following steps to help protect your mental and emotional health:

· Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about COVID-19 or other stress-inducing issues repeatedly can be upsetting.

· Take care of your body: eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise regularly; get plenty of sleep; and avoid alcohol and drugs.

· Make time to unwind and participate in activities you enjoy.

· Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (i.e. doorknobs and rails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.