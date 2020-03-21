City Of Dillon Moves To Modified Operations

In the interest of public safety and to help decrease the spread of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus), the City of Dillon will be moving to modified operations effective March 18, 2020 until further notice.

We will re-evaluate these changes as more information is available.

A detailed outline of modifications will be listed below and also our website and social media pages will be updated as changes are made.

Considering recommendations made by the CDC and SC DHEC, access to the City’s Public Facilities will be restricted and closed to the public.

The City of Dillon will make the following modifications for business operations:

City Hall (Finance/Water Sewer Payments)

• City Hall will be closed to the public.

• Water Bills may be paid over the phone with credit/debit cards only 843-774-0040 ext 1022

• By drop box located on the side of City Hall, 401 W. Main Street, checks or money orders only

• By Mail: P.O. Drawer 431, Dillon, SC 29536, checks or money orders only • For new service or to discontinue service contact 843-774-0040 ext 1022

• Local Hospitality payments and Local Accommodations Tax payments mail to PO Drawer 431, Dillon, SC Any additional business with the Finance Department may be taken care of by calling 843-774-0040 ext 1018.

City Hall

Code Enforcement)

• Code Enforcement will be closed to the public. Any business may be taken care of by calling 843- 774-0040 ext 1012.

• Business licenses may be obtained online at: www.cityofdillonsc.us

• Permits can be obtained by calling 843-774-0040 ext 1012. • Inspection will follow normal procedures. Call 843-774-0040 ext 1014.

Public Services

Department

• Public Services office will be closed to the public. Any business may be taken care of by calling 843-774-0045.

• Garbage collection will remain on schedule.

• Yard debris will remain on schedule.

• Utility calls/work will not be affected.

Dillon Police Department

• The Police Department Lobby will be closed to the public.

• Requests for copies of reports may be obtained by calling 843-774-0051.

• Non-emergency calls and police reports will be completed over the phone by calling 843-774-0051 to minimize contact.

• Officers will wear additional personal protective gear to reduce exposure.

Dillon Fire Department

• The Fire Department lobby will be closed to the public.

• Fire reports may be obtained by calling 843-774-0044.

• Firefighters will wear additional protective gear to reduce exposure.

Parks and Recreation Department/Wellness Center

• All scheduled activities are suspended until further notice.

• Indoor space at the Wellness Center is closed to the public.

• Additional parks within the City will be open for passive recreation such as walking or jogging.

• Be aware that no playground equipment benches, etc are surfaces that can host any and all germs.

• The Parks and Recreation Department can be reached by phone at 843-774-5115 ext 2,3, or 4.

Municipal Court

• All municipal court will be postponed until May 6, 2020.

• Traffic tickets may be paid online at http://scgov/onlineservices/Pages/CourtPayments.aspx

By mail PO Box 431, Dillon, SC 29536 We do not accept personal checks. We accept Cashier checks or money orders made payable to Dillon Municipal Court for the correct amount of your traffic ticket.

• If you have any questions please contact our office at 843-774-0049.

• Bond hearings will be held once a day at 1:00pm the Dillon County Detention Center, 1027 Old Latta Highway, Dillon, SC

Public Utilities/Water/

Sewer Issues

• Offices are closed to the public.

For Water leaks or sewer issues call 843-774-0047 or 843-774-0040.

Dillon Downtown Development

• Office is closed to the public and all meetings are cancelled If additional information is needed please contact Bridget Thornton at 843-774-0040 ext 1041 or 843-250-0015.