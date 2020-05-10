Man Charged In Shooting At Food Mart

By Betsy Finklea

A shooting occurred at the Food Mart, located on Highway 34 West, Dillon, on April 27th, according to a report by Sgt. Ray McPhatter.

The report states that when officers arrived there was a large crowd, and someone had loaded the victim into the back of a truck and left the parking lot.

The report states that Datorius Jamon Dixon, age 30, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. McPhatter and LCPL. Kelly secured the scene. Detective Jason Turner was called to investigate.

