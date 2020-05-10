Dixie Youth Baseball Teams May Begin Practice As Early As June 1st

By Lonnie Turner

The #1 priority of Dixie Youth Baseball is to offer regular season play, which offers the greatest opportunity for all of our children to participate, instead of a select number voted to play in post-season tournaments.

After evaluating all the information on the COVID-19 virus over the last seven weeks made available to DYB and taking in account the varying nature of communities allowing sports participation in 2020, the National Board of Directors has decided to cancel all of the 2020 DYB World Series Tournaments.

Removing the world series tournaments form post-season schedule will allow for significant regular season play in those communities that are allowed to do so by state and local governments.

I, for one, am ready to hear all the chatter from players out on Ray Wilson Field at Michal Lecholop Park. Here it is in May, a long month behind in the season because of the dreaded virus that has attacked us, and it has been so strange to see our park just sitting there with no activities. Hopefully, our governor will give the counties the permission to begin to play soon.

If all goes well, we’re looking to begin practice by the first of June.

Information will be available in The Herald as that time nears.

