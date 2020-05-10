BREAD OF LIFE: Can I Get A Do Over?



By Pastor Harold Cooke

As you sit down to read this edition of the paper, it has been almost three weeks since we celebrated the resurrection of our Savior. Have you ever thought about what was accomplished in the forty days between the resurrection and the ascension of Jesus Christ?

When my children were growing up and did something wrong, there were times that they would request a “do over.” That was their way of asking for a second chance. We can find two of the disciples requesting a do over after the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.

The first occasion is found in John 20: 19-29. Most of the disciples were assembled in a room with the door shut and Jesus appeared. Thomas was not there. Later, the disciples told him about the appearance of Jesus. He said that he would not believe them unless he would see and touch the nail prints and thrust his hand into his side. Eight days later Thomas was going to get a “do over.” Jesus once again appeared to the disciples; this time Thomas was in the midst. Jesus gave him the opportunity to see and touch his nail scarred hands. Thomas has heard the preaching and teaching. He has witnessed the miraculous works of Jesus, but it is now when he received a “do over” that caused him to speak the words, “My Lord and my God.”

Thomas received a second chance.

The second is in John 21:1-23. There were seven disciples present, but we want to focus on Peter.

When Jesus was speaking of His impending death, Peter said. “I will lay down my life for you.” Jesus answered, “The rooster will not crow until you have denied me three times” (John 13: 37-38). Jesus was right, Peter did deny him three times while he was on trial for his life (Luke 22:54-62). The last memory that Peter has with Jesus is denying that he knew him! Peter was in need of a “do over.”

In this passage Peter went fishing and the others went with him. They fished during the night and caught nothing. At daybreak Jesus stood on the shore, but they did not know it was him. Jesus asked if they had any fish and they said no. He told them to cast the net on the right side of the boat and they did. The quantity was so great they were unable to haul it. John told Peter, “It is the Lord.” Peter immediately jumped into the water and swam to shore. He wanted his “do over.”

Jesus had a conversation with Peter after breakfast. Jesus asked him three times, “Do you love me?” Each time Peter answered yes. Jesus said to “Feed my sheep.” After the ascension of Jesus, Peter preached a message and 3,000 people were saved.

Why are these stories important? Many people make mistakes in their lives and believe they can no longer be effective for the cause of Christ. This is to remind you that we serve a God of second chances. He will absolutely allow you to get a “do over.” This is also a reminder for us that we may need to give someone we know a “do over.”

Jesus Loves You! We do serve a God of second chances. He will give you a “do over.” The question is, will you ask Jesus for a second chance?

