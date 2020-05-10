All SCHSL Spring Sports Cancelled For Remainder Of School Year

In accordance with Governor McMaster’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, all remaining SCHSL events for 2019-20 school year, to include all spring sports activities, are cancelled.

This is an unprecedented time across South Carolina and the entire nation. Following the SCHSL Constitution and Bylaws, this was not an easy decision to concede. However, the health and safety of all must take priority in our decision. We thank all participants, their coaches, athletics directors, administration, their parents, and communities who have dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to middle and high school athletics.

“No one could have predicted mid-March that we would be making this announcement one month later. I am certain we are all feeling loss and heartache over the ongoing COVID-19 upheaval of our routine and daily lives. The hope we had for a continuation of spring athletics, although admirable, is unrealistic as the schools remain closed by order of the Governor’s Office,” states Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

The end of the season is especially devastating to our statewide Class of 2020 seniors. We appreciate and thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities during your high school career. We truly wish you the very best as you move ahead to college and/or the workforce. Although difficult, the lessons learned and friendships made through high school sports activities will last throughout your lifetime.

The spring season cancellation was formalized during the April 22, 2020 meeting of the SCHSL Executive Committee. We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year and will continue to work on those events as we move forward.

The SCHSL thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process. We ask that you continue to follow the established protocols that have been set by our federal, state and local leaders as we combat COVID-19.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email