Reader Finds “Bread Of Life” Column Uplifting

Dear Editor:

I am always pleased to read the weekly Bread of Life devotionals featuring local pastors in The Dillon Herald. In Dillon, we are blessed as a church community with many gifted ministers of the faith leading their congregations by preaching and teaching the Word of God.

Most of us attend only one church and do not often get to hear another pastor except on some special occasion. The newspaper’s Bread of Life column provides the opportunity for us to hear from pastors we do not know well and to hear a devotional from this newspaper pulpit telling us about the Holy Bible as the Bread of Life.

In the April 7th Bread of Life column, Rev. Mike Summerlin of the Oakland & Manning Chapel UMC was the featured pastor. This column is always uplifting to me, and Rev. Mike Summerlin presented a wonderful devotional about the Word of God. Mike is a Vietnam War veteran where he received both the Silver Star and the Bronze Star medal. His service to America as a soldier was remarkable as is his service to his Lord.

Once again, I say, Dillon is blessed by many gifted ministers of the faith leading their congregations by preaching and teaching the Word of God. Unquestionably, Rev. Mike Summerlin is among them. I thank the Lord for every one of them and may God continue to bless them and their ministries. I look forward to reading more Bread of Life devotionals in The Dillon Herald.

John Harlow

Member First Presbyterian Church (PCA) – Dillon

1215 David Street,

Dillon, SC 29536