McCoy Chapel Spiritual Choir Celebrates Anniversary

McCoy Chapel U. M. Church Spiritual Choir celebrated their 41st Choir Anniversary on March 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The pastor of McCoy Chapel UMC is Rev. Ronald McCall.



Various choirs from South and North Carolina that participated on the program were: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Miller’s Chapel AMEZ Church, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Temple of Deliverance Holiness Church, Bread of Life Choir of Free Rock Church, New Holly UM Church, Bowling Green UM Church and McDonald Praise Dancers. The theme for the anniversary was “It’s Yours, You Don’t Know, I Got The Holy Ghost.” The song “I Got The Holy Ghost” was written and the music composed by Brock Mack. The mistress of ceremony for the program was Rev. Lether Bunkem. The scripture was by Angela Lane, the prayer by Sherry McNeil and the welcome by Hattie Wright. Closing remarks were given by Renzalo “Bo” Mack, president of the choir and benediction was by Rev. Ronald McCall. The choir would like to thank everyone for helping to making the program a blessed and successful one. Pictured are front (l to r): Dr. Miranda E. Page, Angela Lane, LaMecisa Bethea, Mary B. Mack, Jennifer Lane, Hattie Wright, Mary Kathy Harley; (middle, l to r) Sherry McNeil, Mary Farmer, Denise Whittington, Gloria Rogers, Clara Stewart; (back, l to r) Raymond Manning, Mark Paige, Edward Thomas, Brock Mack, Mitchell McNeil, Victor Pernell and Renzalo “Bo” Mack. (Contributed)

