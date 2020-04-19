Helping Small Businesses During COVID-19

By Ben Homeyer

President Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help lessen the tremendous financial toll the coronavirus is taking on South Carolina’s small businesses. Relief won’t come immediately, however, and many small businesses can’t wait.

Social distancing means people can’t go out, and many businesses are locking up and sending workers home until things get better, but owners still have bills to pay – rent, utilities, taxes. These neighborhood businesses need assistance now.

And we can help.

We can, for example, go through a drive-thru or have meals delivered. Social distancing means no eating out, but many restaurants are keeping their kitchens open so customers can pick up food or have it delivered. (Please remember to tip your delivery driver.)

We can shop local businesses online. Non-essential businesses may be closed, but websites are still up, and many local businesses are still taking orders and delivering the goods and services their customers need.

We can order gift certificates to local shops and restaurants, online or over the phone. We can spend them now or wait until the outbreak is over and things get back to normal.

As the South Carolina state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, I believe we should do everything we can to support our small businesses because small business is what powers South Carolina’s economy.

Small businesses account for 99.4% of all businesses in the state, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Unlike national chains, small businesses are owned by our family, friends, and neighbors. Small businesses create jobs and support local charities. And right now, small businesses are hurting.

State-specific data isn’t available, but a nationwide survey by NFIB in March found that 76% of small business owners say they’ve been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Fifty-four percent say they’ve seen a drop in sales, and 23% say supply chains have been disrupted. With more communities telling people to shelter in place, the number of small businesses feeling the impact is only going to increase.

Small business owners here appreciate Gov. Henry McMaster’s efforts to protect the public’s health and slow the spread of the coronavirus while ensuring South Carolina remains open for business. The governor has requested federal help, which means small businesses can apply for SBA loans; numerous municipalities are looking at loan and grant programs to support small businesses, too. The governor has also signed an executive order allowing people to file for unemployment benefits sooner.

South Carolina’s small business owners are determined to get through this, and they’re ready to deliver the goods and services their customers need while following the rules and keeping everyone as safe and secure as possible We’ve heard from so many employers who are diligently following the CDC’s interim guidance for businesses and recommendations for cleaning and disinfection. They’re taking the necessary precautions.

Supporting local shops and restaurants will lessen the impact this outbreak is having on our communities. It will help save jobs and make the local economy stronger, and that’s important, because when we help small businesses, we help everybody.

Ben Homeyer is the South Carolina director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

