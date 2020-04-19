Farmer Directs Funds To Humane Society

Dillon County farmer James McColl, directed $2,500 to Humane Society Of Dillon County through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President Corporate Engagement, Bayer. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

About America’s Farmers

Started in 2010, the America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, have been dedicated to partnering with farmers to strengthen rural communities. The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, nonprofit donations and school STEM grants. Since inception the fund has awarded over $50 million to rural communities. For more information visit Americas Farmers. com.