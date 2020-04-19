Eye Health America Acquires Dillon Eyecare Associates And Pee Dee Eye Associates

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eye Health America (EHA), a leading eye care practice management services organization in the Southeast, announced its acquisition of Dillon Eyecare Associates (DEA) and Pee Dee Eye Associates (PDEA), two “fabric of the community” optometry practices, both in the Pee Dee region (between Columbia and Myrtle Beach) of South Carolina.

Partnerships with McKethan “Mac” Gaddy, OD, and the DEA team and Troy Alexander, OD, Ted Newman, OD, and Stephen Flowers, OD and the PDEA team, represent EHA’s continued progress in achieving its growth imperatives. EHA’s overall strategy involves partnering with best-in-class eyecare providers to deliver excellent outcomes and integrated eyecare.

“With EHA’s breadth of knowledge and expertise in managing practices, this partnership will ensure that our patients have ongoing access to the latest technology and treatments possible,” said Dr. Troy Alexander, owner of Pee Dee Eye Associates. “We’re proud to work with the respected community of physicians and surgeons at Carolinas Centers for Sight and Clemson Eye to deliver the highest quality of patient care.”

With locations in Dillon, Hartsville and Sumter, South Carolina, DEA and PDEA are both the go-to primary eyecare providers in their communities. As strong medical optometric practices, they offer advanced eye care to address a high level of pathology and have a well-established optical. They will continue to work closely with the surgeons at Carolinas Centers for Sight in coordinating shared care of surgical patients. These partnerships also allow EHA to provide the full continuum of eyecare in the Pee Dee region.

The partnership with DEA and PDEA pushes forward Eye Health America’s goal to build a network of top eye care practices and ambulatory surgical centers across the Southeast. By combining the best doctors, facilities and leading-edge technology, practices have an opportunity to expand their geographic footprint, develop new service lines and treat more patients through advanced care.

“Pee Dee Eye Associates and Dillon Eye Care are both excellent, growing optometric practices who are closely aligned with Carolinas Centers for Sight in Florence, SC, one of EHA’s member practices,” shares Mary Lou Parisi Co-CEO of Eye Health America. “We look forward to ensuring all of our providers have the advanced tools and business acumen they need to focus on what they do best — caring for patients.”

Eye Health America was formed in 2018 by LLR Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm, and is led by an experienced team of industry veterans including CO-CEOs, Mary Lou Parisi and John Swencki; Chief Medical Officer, Cathleen McCabe; Chief Development Officer, Philip Isham; and more. EHA offers superior strategic and operational support to practice groups and ambulatory surgery centers, including financial support, administrative resources and business insights. This ensures member practices can meet strategic growth and business management metrics while providing the highest quality patient care and outcomes.

“I am excited to become a part of The Eye Health America team. Partnering with EHA will enable us to continue to grow and provide the best possible care to our patients,” said Dr. McKethan Gaddy with Dillon Eyecare Associates. EHA’s member practices include The Eye Associates, Clemson Eye, Piedmont Surgery Center, Carolinas Centers For Sight, Florence Surgery and Laser Center, Montgomery & Riddle Eyecare, The Surgery & Laser Center at Professional Park and Updegraff Laser Vision and Tampa Bay Eye Surgery Center. For more information on Eye Health America, visit www.eyehealthamerica.com .

Eye Health America (EHA) is an eye care practice management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, which partners with ophthalmology, optometry practices and ambulatory surgery centers across the Southeast U.S. to provide superior, best-in-class eye care. Member practices offer full-service, integrated eye care from routine eye exams, contact lenses, and glasses to medical ophthalmology and surgery including refractive cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, pediatrics, oculoplastics, and more. To learn more, visit www.eyehealthamerica.com .

