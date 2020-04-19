East Elementary Students Raise Funds For Ronald McDonald House

EAST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 4K students and teachers (l to r: Mrs. Hardee, Mrs. Valdivia, Ms. Nelson, Mrs. Bethea) collected a total of $125.00 for the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston, SC. Each night Ronald McDonald House has 32 families of critically ill children, who have traveled to Charleston for treatment, calling their House a ‘home away from home’. The home offers these families comfortable beds, hot meals and a caring staff, all just steps from the hospital. It is through the community support, that they are able to continue to help these families during their darkest times. The Ronald McDonald House Charities empowers families by providing stability and vital resources so they can get and keep their child happy and healthy. By keeping families together, RMHC helps children heal faster and cope better. (Contributed Photos)

