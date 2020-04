The Growing Good Health spring plant distribution was held on Tuesday prior to the Governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect. Those who had signed up received a generous tray of plants, magnet, and pen. The distribution was conduced as a drive-thru. Pictured behind masks are Johnnie Luehrs, Charles Carmichael, and Cynthia Hulon with some of the plants. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

