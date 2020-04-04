Director Reviews Progress In Economic Development

Dillon County Economic Development Director Clay Young said 2019 was a great year for Dillon County.

“We had approximately 45 million in new investment and 150 new jobs announced,” said Young. “We also are conducting two studies through grants from EDA to develop a Master Plan for the Inland Port Dillon, and a countywide water and wastewater needs assessment,”

“In 2019, our unemployment rate decreased, and our investment countywide is increased,” he said.

With the announcement in January, of Huber Engineered Wood, LLC, investment of 30 million and the creation of 30 new jobs, 2020 started out on a high note.

Equus and Marlboro Development Group announced plans to build two spec buildings near the Inland Port Dillon at the intersection of I-95 and Hwy. 34 (exit 190).

The two spec buildings will be 373,100 sq. foot (Equus) and 250,000 sq. foot (Marlboro Development Group). Young said the county is working very closely with two existing industries on their expansion needs for 2020. The county is also working with SCDOT to four-lane Hwy. 34 from Longstreet to Harllee’s Bridge Road at Exit 190 on I-95.

Young said they are also working with three companies who will hopefully locate in the county. They are also working with the technical college to develop, train, and improve the workforce skills here.

The Inland Port Dillon has had a tremendous impact on the county. Young said they are currently working with the SC Ports Authority and the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments to complete a Master Plan Study for the Inland Port Dillon.

“We are going to develop a comprehensive plan to address the needs of Inland Port Dillon along with developing a plan to attract companies who could benefit from being near an Inland Port,” said Young. “The study is projected to be completed by the end of this year.” Since the volume of containers has continually increased every year at the Inland Port Dillon, the county has in turn seen an increase in economic development.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email