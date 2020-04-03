CSX Schedules Closing Of Railroad Crossings For Repair

CSX Railroad has scheduled closing the crossings listed below for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.

Rowland, NC

Union School Rd (between Aqua Dr and NC710)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 20th and 27th

Mcrae Rd (between McKnight Rd and Bridges Rd)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 20th and 27th

Fletcher Rd (between US710 and Brayboy Rd)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Purvis Rd (between US710 and SR1145)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Kitchen St (between US710 and SR1145)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Chapel St (between NW Railroad Ave and NE Railroad St)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Church St (between S Railroad St and SE Church St)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Franklin St (between US501 and MLK)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Braswell Rd (off of US301)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th and 20th

Hamer, SC

McCallum Rd (between State Line Rd and US301)-Closing around the week of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Elkins Rd (between Faithful Rd and US501)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Dillon, SC

Commerce Dr (between City of Dillon Wellness Center & US501)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Reaves Ave (between Cannon Ct and US501)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

SR57 (between N 1st Ave and N 2nd Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Washington St (between N Railroad Ave and US57-9)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Cleveland St (between N Railroad Ave and N MacArthur Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Harrison St (between N Railroad Ave and N MacArthur Ave)-(Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Main St (between S Railroad Ave and S MacArthur Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Calhoun St (between S Railroad Ave and S MacArthur Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Palmetto St (between Railroad Ave and S MacArthur Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

E Woodle Dr (between Old Latta Hwy and N Second Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Old Latta Hwy (between Homelight Rd and Mark Rd)=Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Latta, SC

Academy St (between Diversifield Dr and NE Railroad Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Rice St (between NW Railroad Ave and NE Railroad Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th

Leitner St (between SW Railroad Ave and SE Railroad Ave)-Closing on/around the weeks of April 13th, 20th and 27th