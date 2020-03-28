Noah Visits Fork Presbyterian Church Family Night

On Wednesday, March 11, Noah received a call from the Lord. Everyone enjoyed the conversation between Noah and the Lord. The Lord gave Noah instructions for building an Ark and filling it with all of the animals on the earth, one male and one female of each kind. Rev. Lyn Anderson played the part of Noah. Everyone present will always remember the story of Noah and the Ark after hearing the hilarious conversation between the Lord and Noah. Sound effects were furnished by Perry Ford. Noah finally realized that following God was not an option. When the thunder and rain started, Noah gave in and said, “Ok Lord, I’m your man!”

Following the program everyone enjoyed a covered dish meal in the dining room.

Our next Family Night will be Wednesday, April 8th at 7 p.m. Calvin Barfield and his horse will bring an exciting program! Everyone is invited to come and enjoy this unique horse ministry!

