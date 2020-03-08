Additional Mobile Intake Sites Announced To Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office’s (SCDRO) Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office is offering a third round of mobile intake sites, during March and April, to conduct disaster case management for those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office focuses on meeting the disaster-caused unmet needs of citizens in the eight Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance declared counties: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillion, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro.

The schedule provides the date, time and location for citizens to complete an application to apply for assistance in each of the eight impacted counties.

–MARCH 3-5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Manning Baptist Church, 308 East Calhoun Street, Dillon

–MARCH 7-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., McCoy Chapel United Methodist Church, 2332 Federal Street, Little Rock

—MARCH 24-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Greater Highway Church of Christ, 806 West Main Street, Latta

—MARCH 31-APRIL 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Matthew AME Church, 401 Elkins Road, Hamer

—APRIL 14-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dillon County Gibson Building, 200 South Fifth Avenue, Dillon

Initially, intake began in October 2019 and has now been extended through April 2020.

Disaster Case Managers guide eligible citizens through the process of developing and carrying out an Individualized Recovery Plan that identifies resources, support services, goals and step-by-step actions. They also help citizens find solutions to long-term recovery needs such as housing, financial services, health needs, and emotional or spiritual well-being.

In addition to the mobile intake sites, Palmetto Disaster Recovery operates two offices in Marion and Horry counties to serve impacted residents. The Marion office is located at 1003 E. Goldbold Street, Marion, S.C. 29571. The Horry County office, located in Conway, is at 1021 Third Avenue, Conway, S.C. 29526. The headquarters facility, located at 632 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29201, is open from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $72 million for the Hurricane Florence recovery program. These funds will be provided through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program and will address damaged housing needs for the most vulnerable citizens in the eight FEMA Individual Assistance declared counties most impacted and distressed by Hurricane Florence. The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office will administer the CDBG-DR funding for Hurricane Florence once HUD approves SCDRO’s action plan.

For more information, contact the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office (1-888-860-7137).

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email