Orchids are relatively easy to grow and provide six to eight weeks of beautiful flowers.



The species Phalaenopsis, Dendrobium, and Cattleya are the most common orchids. It is important to purchase a flowering orchid because it can take up to five years for a seedling to flower. Since each type of orchid has different cultural requirements, select an orchid based on the growing conditions of your home.

The Phalaenopsis species is commonly known as moth orchids. They are one of the most elegant orchids for growing indoors. They have long arching sprays of colorful flowers that bloom for several months. Flowering occurs in winter or early spring. The Phalaenopsis species require less light than cattleyas and adapt well to conditions found in most homes.

The Cattleya species are the most familiar, since they are used in corsages and have a flower that can last from two to six weeks. They generally flower only once per year during the spring or fall. They do however require twice the amount of light of moth orchids to perform well in your home.

The Dendrobium species produce long sprays of flowers that are typically white, lavender or a combination of the two during the fall and winter. Flowers remain open three to four weeks. There are many different types of dendrobium orchids and each has a slightly different cultural requirement.

Orchids prefer low to medium light and weekly watering. Phalaenopsis orchids perform best in a bright window with little or no direct sun, such as an east window. Cattleya and Dendrobium orchids grow best with bright light and some sun, but no direct midday sun. A slightly shaded south or west window will work best. Avoid placing your orchids near a window during extremely cold weather.

If the temperature is above 50F, you can place your orchid outside during a rain day for a 30- to 40-minute soak. Orchids do best with temperatures between 50F to 75F. Most orchids are grown in a two-pot system, meaning there is a potted plant inside a decorative container. With a two-pot system, remove the potted plant from the decorative container and pour out the excess water that may have accumulated after watering. The fastest way to kill an orchid is to let it sit in a waterlogged pot. Allow the orchids to dry slightly before the next watering. Do not let Phalaenopsis orchids completely dry out. They do not have the pseudobulbs for water storage. Orchids rest after flowering, therefore, watering should be reduced at this time.

Orchids require regular fertilization to grow and flower properly, but too much fertilizer can quickly damage plants. Water-soluble types of fertilizer specifically formulated for orchids are available at most garden centers. A “bloom-booster” type of fertilizer can be used in the autumn. Apply soluble fertilizers monthly, according to the rates recommended on the label. A dilute fertilizer solution can be used to water plants weekly during the growing season. Use plain water to rinse any accumulated fertilizer salts out of the pot each month. After flowering, when the foliage growth stops, reduce water and fertilizer applications until new leaf production starts again.

Orchids are commonly killed by being planted in soil. Most orchids are epiphytes and require different growing media than house plants. Orchids grow best in soilless mixtures or attached to pieces of bark or cork. They require a growing medium with extremely good aeration and drainage. Commercially prepared orchid potting mixes are available.

For more information on orchids, please visit the Home and Garden Information Center website at hgic.clemson.edu. Tune in on Tuesday nights to watch “Making it Grow” at 7pm on SCETV or mig.org. Email Outen at [email protected]

*

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email