DHS Members Participate In Eastern District Band

EASTERN DISTRICT HONOR BAND—On Saturday, February 1, Dillon Middle School band members had the opportunity to participate in the Eastern Honor Band Clinic which was held at Hartsville Middle School in Hartsville. In order for students to be selected for this honor band, students had to play seven scales, define musical terms, sight-read, and play a solo. The following students represented the DMS band program. The following students are pictured left to right: Janiyah Hamilton (flute), Jasmine Cook (flute), Azzure Mosley (clarinet), Shaniyah Roberts (clarinet), Jalaya Dixon (clarinet), Zaniyah McKellar (Contra Eb Clarinet), Janaya Pernell (Contra Bb Clarinet), Ian Myers (bassoon), Jospeh Raia (alto saxophone), Jayden Campbell (trumpet), Sequioa Bethea (trombone), Madison Nelson (trombone), Jamaica Short (Euphonium), Trevin Horne (percussion), and Marty Campbell (percussion). (Contributed Photo)

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email