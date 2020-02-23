Anderson Brothers Bank Announces New Hires, Promotion

Kimberly Driggers Named Branch Operations

Coordinator With Anderson Brothers Bank



LATTA—Anderson Brothers Bank announces Kimberly B. Driggers as Branch Operations Coordinator in the Latta Office located at 100 E Main Street. In her role, Driggers will provide administrative and supervisory support within the Branch to ensure effective and efficient customer service.

During Kim’s three years with Anderson Brothers Bank, Dillon County residents recognized her as 2017 & 2019 Best Bank Teller along with being instrumental in leading the Dillon County Relay for Life team by raising almost $30,000 over the last three years. Kimberly, a breast cancer survivor, is involved with The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dillon County, and served as the Team Lead for Dillon County in 2018 & 2019 along with continuing as Accounting Lead.

“We are very fortunate to have Kim as a member of the ABB family in Latta and excited to have her in the role of Branch Operations Coordinator,” said Johnny R. Floyd, Vice President- Marion/Dillon County Regional Executive. “Kim is well versed in product knowledge, enthusiastic, and sincere in her efforts to provide outstanding customer service. She is committed to community involvement while representing the bank and working closely with customers.”

Patsy J. Lemon Joins Anderson Brothers Bank



LATTA—Anderson Brothers Bank announces the addition of Patsy J. Lemon as Bank Teller. Lemon will be based in the bank’s Latta Office located at 100 E. Main Street.

In her role, Lemon will be responsible for handling customer financial transactions, while maintaining great customer service in the Latta Office.

“We are excited that Patsy has joined the ABB family,” said Johnny R. Floyd, Vice-President- Marion/Dillon County Regional Executive.

“Her knowledge of customer service and the Latta community will be an immeasurable asset to our customers as well as our organization as we continue to grow in Dillon County and the Pee Dee Region.“

Anita Tyson Joins Anderson Brothers Bank



DILLON – Anderson Brothers Bank announces the addition of Anita Tyson as Bank Teller. Tyson will be based in the bank’s Dillon Office located at 1006 US-301.

In her role, Tyson will be responsible for handling customer financial transactions, while maintaining great customer service in the Dillon Office.

“We are excited that Anita has joined the ABB family,” said Johnny R. Floyd, Vice-President-Marion/Dillon County Regional Executive.

“She offers a wealth of customer service experience and has excellent people skills to help the bank grow in Dillon County and the Pee Dee Region.”