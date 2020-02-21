Mrs. Mildred O. Goodyear, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving widow of the late Robert Goodyear.

Born in Dillon County, SC, on September 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Coy Byrd and Geneva Powers Byrd. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Chapel where she loved her church family and was “mother of the church.” She was a retired waitress and loved her family dearly.

She is survived by sons, Richard Odom and Charles Maurice Odom (special friend, Maggie Miller) both of Latta and Glenn Odom (Patricia) of Florence; daughter, Lillian Katherine Odom Sheldon (Brian) of Latta; grandchildren, Michelle Driggers (Tad) of Florence, Johnathan Odom (Melissa) of Florence, Kenneth Charles Odom (Beth) of Dillon, Dwane Odom (Tish) of Latta, Tammy McDowell (special friend, Eric) of Statesboro, GA, Dawn McDowell and Crystal McDowell, both of Statesboro, GA, Donald McDowell (Wendy) of Alabama, Kenneth McDowell of Georgia, Richard McDowell (Lauren) of Statesboro, GA, Jimmy Wilkes, Jr. of Latta, Jennifer Stevens (Larry) of Floyd Dale and Jonathan Wilkes (Amanda) of Ridgeway, SC;40 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services wereheld 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Shiloh Chapel in Latta with entombment following in Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Rev. Buddy Wiggins officiated. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband listed above; siblings, Milton Byrd, James Byrd, Jimmy Byrd, Gladys Brunson, Charlie Byrd, Ernest Byrd, and William Byrd and Louise Monahan.

