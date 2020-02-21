Mildred J. Truax

MOUNT PLEASANT—Mildred Jayroe Truax, 94, of Mount Pleasant, SC, formerly of Dillon, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Ulric Truax.

Her funeral service was held Monday, February 17, 2020 in Main Street United Methodist Church, 401 E. Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536 at 1:00 p.m. The family received friends in Asbury Hall from 12:00 noon until time of the service. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon.

A memorial service will be held at Franke at Seaside in Mount Pleasant at a later date.

Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel and Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon, SC.

Mildred was born on May 5, 1925 in Georgetown, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Peter Columbus Jayroe and the late Pearl Skinner Jayroe.

A graduate of Winyah High School in Georgetown, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Winthrop College in Rock Hill and began her teaching career in Kingstree.

She later moved to Dillon where she married Hollis, reared her family, and taught Home Economics until her retirement. Mildred was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church, participating in the Sarah Glenn Handbell Choir, Wrightman-Cottingham Circle, E.L Davidson Sunday School Class and the JOY Club.

She was a Master Gardener, a member of the Rose Garden Club, Saint Eugene Hospital Auxiliary, and the Dillon Literary Guild.

Mildred is survived by her daughters, Patricia T. Townsend (Alan) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Linda T. Steele (Kevin) of Auburn, Alabama, Jane T. Schmitt of Charleston, SC and Susan Midgley (Charles) of Bennettsville, SC; two brothers, J. Skinner Jayroe (Lupe) of Willow Park, TX, Richard “Dickie” Jayroe (Geraldine) of Georgetown, SC; three granddaughters, Anna Hollis Townsend of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Caroline Steele of Auburn, AL, Lea McLaurin King (Mark) of Dillon, SC; two grandsons, Evans Townsend (Anna) of Raleigh, NC, Gordon Steele (Melissa) of Tuscaloosa, AL; three great-granddaughters, Sawyer Kate Steele, Laurin King, Lily King; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Edith J. Hanson, Juanita J. Bassett, Peter Jayroe, Cecil Jayroe, Lecester Jayroe, Wallace Jayroe and Edwin Jayroe; son, Douglas William Truax.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536, Franke at Seaside, Attn: Foundation, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at wwwjhenrystuhr.com, or www.cooperfh. com

