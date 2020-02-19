The Dillon County Historical Society held its first meeting on January 16, 2020. Chris Daniels presented the program on Neighbor against Neighbor- Revolutionary War, a very interesting talk about the local people who fought against each other in our area. A short business meeting followed and then the installation of new officers for the 2020-2022 two-year term.
They are as follows:
• President- Dewitt Coleman
• Vice-President – Chris Daniels
• Recording Secretary – Deneene Herring
• Corresponding Secretary – Karen Cook Henderson
• Treasurer – Kathryn Arnette
• Ways and Means Committee – Yolanda McCormick
• Past-President- Donna Borders
Visitors and new members are welcome.
Historical Society Elects Officers
