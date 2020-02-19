Historical Society Elects Officers

The Dillon County Historical Society held its first meeting on January 16, 2020. Chris Daniels presented the program on Neighbor against Neighbor- Revolutionary War, a very interesting talk about the local people who fought against each other in our area. A short business meeting followed and then the installation of new officers for the 2020-2022 two-year term.

They are as follows:

• President- Dewitt Coleman

• Vice-President – Chris Daniels

• Recording Secretary – Deneene Herring

• Corresponding Secretary – Karen Cook Henderson

• Treasurer – Kathryn Arnette

• Ways and Means Committee – Yolanda McCormick

• Past-President- Donna Borders

Visitors and new members are welcome.

