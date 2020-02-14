PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Girls Narrowly Defeat Undefeated Marion by Admin 2 • February 14, 2020 +6 The Dillon girls narrowly defeated undefeated Marion on Thursday. PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Shantazia Gordon shoots free throw Jykya Bell shoots a long 1 Chyna Pouncey shoots free throw Kamirah James shoots free throw makes 1 Alierria Rogers has shot blocked by Da’Miya Stamps but is fouled Jykya Bell shoots free throw makes 2 Kamirah James attempts to lay 1 in Jykya Bell shoots free throws makes 2 Ka’Nyiaha Davis shoots Shantazia Gordon shoots Tonaja Lester sinks 1 for 2 Shantazia Gordon turns and sinks 1 for 2 points Kimmie Barres hits 1 for 2 Kamirah James shoots beneath the basket Jykya Bell shoots a long 1 Kimmie Barres shoots one beneath the basket and is fouled Jykya Bell sinks 1 for 2 Keyla Britt drives, shoots, and is fouled Marion cheerleaders Jykya Bell lays 1 in for 2 Keyla Britt shoots Shantazia Gordon shoots Jykya Bell shoots and is fouled Jykya Bell sets to shoot Mariah Moody hits a 3 Chyna Pouncey shoots Shantazia Gordon goes the distance and lays 1 in for 2 Shantazia Gordon sinks a free throw Kamirah James shoots and is fouled Chyna Pouncey shoots Kamirah James sinks free throw Chyna Pouncey shoots as time expires Final Dillon 66 Marion 62 Cheerleaders Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail