Several Attend OnePalmetto Scholarship & College Fair

On behalf of PACE Scholarship Academy, the event was hosted at Sumter High School on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am to 2:00 p.m. There were 70 colleges/universities and scholarship organizations in attendance, to include: USC, South Carolina State University, College of Charleston, South Carolina Teaching Fellows, Boeing, the USC Black Alumni Council, and more! This event was free and open to the public for those that registered in advance and a $5 charge at the door.

Middle and high school, college, and graduate students attended the event for an opportunity to receive on-the-spot advice from scholarship organizations on what they look for in potential recipients. Colleges/universities were able to provide information on the different programs available and a few even provided on-the-spot acceptance. Parents and students were also encouraged to participant in the multiple breakout sessions offered throughout the day. Topics covered a variety of resourceful information related to scholarship acquisition and college preparation.

In addition to giving away multiple laptops, printers and gift cards as door prizes, PACE Scholarship Academy awarded 3 students with $500 scholarships as the result of a scholarship essay contest that was initiated prior to the event. Congratulations to Aaliyah Cousar, Taylor Neville, and Zadra Palumba.

“The ultimate goal of PACE Scholarship Academy and the OnePalmetto Scholarship and College Fairs is to encourage and inform parents and students on what it takes to achieve a full-ride to college with no out-of-pocket expenses, said Melinda Mihlbauer, Founder of Pace Scholarship Academy and creator of the OnePalmetto Scholarship and College Fair. “I have received so many great reviews from parents and students about our student panel’s testimonies and helpful insight on how they achieved their full-ride to the college/university of their choice.”

Pace Scholarship Academy is pleased to provide the Ultimate Scholarship books, which provide a collection of scholarships for middle and high school, college, and graduate students looking for assistance to fund their post-secondary education. The newest scholarship book available provides over 350 pages of active scholarships for students across the United States. To purchase one of the Ultimate Scholarship books and find out more information about Pace Scholarship Academy programs, visit www.pacescholarshipacademy.com and follow them on Facebook @PaceScholarshipAcademy!

The next OnePalmetto Scholarship and College Fair will be hosted at Wilson High School (1411 E Old Marion Hwy, Florence, SC 29506) on February 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Registration for this event will be open on Eventbrite.com for free up until two weeks before the event. There will be a $5 charge at the door.