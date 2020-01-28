PHOTO GALLERY: The Latta Vikings Junior Varsity Edge Andrews 45-43

The Latta Vikings Junior Varsity edged the Andrews Junior Varsity 45-43 in boys basketball action played in Latta on Monday, January 27.

Latta controlled the tip-off. Latta’s Savad McGirt got Latta on the scoreboard with a 3-point basket. As the action progressed McGirt was fouled and converted one of two free throws. Laterrian Israel also connected on one of two free throws. Jacob Hyatt connected on a 3-point basket.

With 1:38 remaining in the first quarter Andrews’ McRay sank one of two free throws for Andrews’ first point of the game.

The first quarter ended with Latta up 13-4. Latta only committed one foul in the first quarter while Andrews was guilty of 8 fouls.

At halftime, Latta was up 20-12.

In the second period of play, Latta committed 6 fouls while Andrews committed only 4 fouls.

Latta pulled away in the third quarter and was up 38-23. Latta committed 2 fouls in the third quarter while Andrews committed only 1 foul.

In the final quarter, Andrews began to whittle away at the 15-point lead that Latta enjoyed. With 4:15 remaining in the game, Latta was up by 10 points. With 2:04 remaining in the game, Latta’s lead was 4 points, 40-36. With 1:35 remaining in the game, Latta’s lead was only 3 points, 40-37.

Each team committed 3 fouls in the final period of play.

Latta’s Jordan Purnell and Chris McRae each scored 8 points. Purnell connected on a 2-point shot, a 3-point shot, and 3 fouls while McRae connected on two 2-point baskets and 4 free throws. Phillip Davis had two 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 6 points while Savad McGirt had a 2-point basket, a 3-point basket, and a free throw for 6 points. Brandon Hunt and Laterrian Israel each connected for two 2-point baskets and a free throw for 5 points. Darian Griffin had two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Jacob Hyatt connected for a 3-point basket.

Andrews’ Evans had five 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 12 points. Small had two 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 7 points. Cumbee had a 2-point basket and a 3-point basket for 5 points. Lawrence had two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Wilson hit a 3-point basket. McRay connected for a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points. Mack, Parsons, and Wright each garnered a 2-point basket. Cooper sank a free throw.

Latta will travel to Mullins on Friday, January 31.

