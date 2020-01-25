Felix Alexander McLellan, Jr., husband of Dianne Harrington McLellan, passed away suddenly January 20th at his home in Dillon, S.C.



Mr. McLellan was born October 25, 1955, in Columbia, S.C., to the late Felix Alexander McLellan, Sr., and Kathryn Kuntzman McLellan. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he was President of Dillon Insurance Agency, Inc., and an Accredited Advisor in Insurance.

Felix loved the small city of Dillon and was active in many aspects of its life: Dillon High School Wildcat Booster Club, McLeod-Dillon Hospital Advisory Board, Dillon YMCA (which later became the City of Dillon Wellness Center), Dillon Rotary Club (a Paul Harris fellow), Dillon County Chamber of Commerce, Dillon County United Way, Twin Lakes Country Club (with his golfing buddies), Dillon Chapter Ducks Unlimited, Dillon County Gamecock Club, Dillon German Society, the Cotillion Club of Dillon County, and the annual McLellan family reunions. He was a devoted member of the Saint Louis Catholic Church and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Felix loved his church, his family and friends, golf, USC, Carolina beach music, and helping those in need. He was a registered organ donor. His love of Gamecock football was passed down to his daughter, Elizabeth, who was the gem of his eye, and they shared many adventures and memories following the team.

Surviving are his wife, Dianne, of the home, his beloved daughter Elizabeth (Josh Thomas), of Lexington, Virginia, siblings David McLellan (Sally) of Lexington, S.C., Tim McLellan (Carolyn) of Columbia, Billy McLellan (Lindsay) of Columbia, Debbi Fetner (Ted) of Columbia, Gail McLellan of Columbia, and Dottie (John Mendes) of Weddington, N.C. He is also survived by his niece, Alissa Fetner of Berlin, Germany, and nephew George Fetner of Columbia.

The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, followed by visitation until 8:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Church of the Infant Jesus in Marion, SC. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetary in Dillon. Memorials may be made to the Saint Louis Catholic Church in Dillon, the Church of the Infant Jesus in Marion, St. Jude’s Research Hospital or a charity of one’s choice.

John 14:27 KJV; “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid”.

Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family. You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.

