Mrs. Elaine M. Hayes died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Carlyle Senior Care of Fork after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 24 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. The Family will receive friends at the church at 2:00, prior to the memorial service.

Mrs. Hayes was born in Columbia, SC, the daughter of the late Frank and Lela Curtis Welborne. She was a librarian for Lake View Elementary School, a member of the Eastern Star, the Lake View Women’s Club, and First Baptist Church of Lake View and the WMU of the Church.

She is survived by her son, John Fitzhugh Hayes (Beth): grandchildren, Matthew Hayes, Gregory Hayes, John Michael Hayes, Lela Lynn Lackey Heldenbrand, Joseph Lackey, Hershel Lackey and Elijah Lackey; great grandchildren, Madison Hayes, Mackenzie Hayes, Harold Heldenbrand, Edythe Heldenbrand and Hazel Heldenbrand.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Carlton Hayes, and her daughter, Mary Edith Lackey.

Memorials may be made to the Lake View Elementary School Library