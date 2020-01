JUDGE JANETTE DUPREE administers the oath of office for Latta Town Councilman Abbott Shelley while his fellow councilman, Trudy Drawhorn, holds the Bible. (Contributed)

JUDGE JANETTE DUPREE administers the oath of office for new Latta Town Councilmember Melinda Robinson while her daughter, Majayla, holds the Bible. (Contributed)

JUDGE JANETTE DUPREE administers the oath of office for new Latta Town Councilman Joe Williamson while his wife, Paula, holds the Bible. (Contributed)