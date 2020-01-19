Mrs. Sandra Wiggins Watson, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her residence after an illness.

Born in Dillon County, SC, on October 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Colon Lunue Wiggins and Letha Jane Powers Suggs.

She worked in textile with Buck Creek and attended Cabin Full Gospel Church in Sellers.

She loved fishing, hunting, gardening, writing poetry and spending time with grandchildren and family. Above all, she loved her Lord.

She was the widow of the late Harold Hubert Watson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

She is survived by sons, Timothy Glenn Wiggins (Misty) of Quinby, Bobby L. Watson of Darlington, Harold Lunue Watson of Marion and Arron Chad Watson (Heather) of Florence; sister, Christine Huggins (Ricky) of Marion; step sister, Ellen Lloyd; step brother, Clenice Winburn; brother, Carl Wiggins, Sr.(Joanne) of Summerville; sister in law, Glenda Jackson of Dillon, Kitty Oliver (Joey); a brother in law, William Watson of Latta; grandchildren, Jessica (Nolan), Alexis, McKenley, Landyn, Faith and Tye; and a great grandson to be; nephews, Brad Wiggins, Carl Wiggins, Jr. and Earl Wiggins; aunt, Neta Byrd “Ma” and husband Robert of Latta; a special friend, Linda Strickland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband listed above; and by a step brother, Roy Winburn.

