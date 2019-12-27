Second Man Wanted For The Murder Of J.W. Bailey

WANTED FOR THE MURDER OF J.W. BAILEY



The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Darek Manning, age 19, of Dillon, for the murder of Dillon store owner J.W. Bailey that occurred December 12, 2019 at J.W. Bailey’s Grocery, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Manning is the second person wanted for the murder of Dillon store owner J.W. Bailey. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joshua Darek Manning, you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707 or your local law enforcement agency.

