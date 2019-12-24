Are You Owed Unclaimed Funds?

S.C. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis and the S.C. State Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Program holds onto unclaimed funds and attempts to reunite them with the rightful owner via an online searchable database. Several people in Dillon County are owed unclaimed funds.

While they have more than $650 million in unclaimed funds just in the Palmetto State alone, they also partner with many other states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and even some Canadian provinces to provide a free national unclaimed property database – missingmoney.com. This free website allows people to search any state where they have previously lived.

They encourage you to search your name at least twice a year to see if there are funds that rightfully belong to you. If you find unclaimed property, it’s easy to claim it online and receive a check within a matter of weeks after you have provided the required documentation.

Here are just a few of the people in Dillon County who have unclaimed money:

• Betty Tedder-Dillon-$125.70

• Calvin Woods-Dillon-$236.00

• Cheryl Jackson-Hamer-$159.39

• Crystal Warren-Dillon-$463.10

• Daniel Stephens-Lake View-$444.20

The Dillon Herald in conjunction with the S.C. State Treasurer’s Office will continue to publish a few names in upcoming issues in hopes of reuniting readers with their money.

Those with unclaimed money should visit www.missingmoney.com or https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/app/claim-search.

