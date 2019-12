Missing Person!

On December 20th, 2019, 19-year-old, Joshua D. Manning, was reported missing to the City of Dillon Police Department by his mother. He was last seen in the area of Walker Court off of Hwy. 301 South in Dillon, South Carolina, on December 17th. Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua D. Manning, please notify the City of Dillon Police Department, or local law enforcement through E-911. He is entered into NCIC as missing.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email