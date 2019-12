The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged William Latavion Mason, age 20, of Dillon for the Murder of Dillon store owner J.W. Bailey that occurred December 12, 2019 at J. W. Bailey’s Grocery. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of William Latavion Mason you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707 or your local law enforcement agency.

