Dillon County And City of Dillon Awarded Grants

COLUMBIA—The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved grant assistance for 24 projects, totaling more than $10.8 million.

Recognizing that the investments made today will offer long-term sustainability, these projects will help strengthen and improve water, sewer and storm water infrastructure capacity, serving residential and business customers across the state.

Local grant recipients to date for fiscal year 2020 are Dillon County—Economic Sewer Infrastructure—$300,000 and the City of Dillon—Water Tank Improvements—$479,500.

“Our mission is to work in partnership with communities to make them stronger and more sustainable by investing in their infrastructure foundation,” said executive director Bonnie Ammons. “Such investments will help maintain health and environmental standards for residents and open the door to new economic opportunities.”

Representing 19 counties, the scope of work for these funded projects ranges from extending sewer to serve existing and expanding industries to the construction of a new well to restore water production capacity. Drainage issues are also being addressed in an effort to reduce the impact of storm-related events. For other communities, upgrades to water lines, pump stations and elevated storage tanks will ensure long-lasting reliable service. In total, more than 18,000 residential and business customers will benefit from these funded projects.

RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability through regionalization and economic development. Applications are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including: severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility. Recipients share in the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, often times, providing additional funds for construction.

