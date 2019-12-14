PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas In Latta 2019

Christmas In Latta was held on Saturday, December 14. Events included a reindeer run, golf cart parade, Christmas lunch, a womanless beauty pageant, Christmas singing and tree lighting by the Dillon County Veteran of the Year Ronnie Stone, movie for children, live nativity and caroling, and an ugly Christmas sweater party. It was a fun-filled day planned by the Latta Revitalization Commission.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

