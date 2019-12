The rainy, overcast weather didn’t stop the Latta Christmas Parade from bringing in the holiday season. Bands, beauty queens, floats, and more paraded down the street for the crowd.

VIDEO

Video by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald



PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

